REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Have Hosted Visit with Transfer RB
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been stacked at running back throughout the 2024 college football season. Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson have been a lethal duo.
Both players are expected to become NFL players next season. That will leave a void for Ohio State to fill on the offensive side of the football.
While the Buckeyes have some good running back talent on the roster for 2025, they could bring in another back through the NCAA transfer portal.
Keeping that in mind, they hosted an intriguing running back in Columbus for a visit on Sunday. That running back was West Virginia transfer CJ Donaldson Jr.
Originally during his recruiting process in 2022, Donalds was listed as a tight end. He was a three-star prospect and decided to commit to West Virginia.
It did not take long for him to switch to running back.
During the 2024 season with the Mountaineers, Donalds ended up carrying the football 163 times for 734 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2023, he had 171 carries for 798 yards and 11 scores.
Donaldson could be a nice addition for Ohio State. If the Buckeyes can secure a commitment from him, he could compete for valuable playing time in 2025.
There are better running backs available in the portal and it would not be shocking to see Ryan Day and company take a look at a few of them. Ohio State feeds off of their running game and Chip Kelly will need a player who can come in and be a big playmaker and workhorse for the offense.
James Peoples could end up being that guy, but adding a piece like Donaldson alongside him could be an ideal fit to keep both players fresh.
This is a situation to keep an eye on. Obviously, the Buckeyes have a lot of interest in Donaldson to bring him in for a visit.
Only time will tell, but it would not be shocking to see them end up with the former West Virginia back if they choose to make him a top priority.