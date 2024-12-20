REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Offensive Lineman to Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been very busy in the NCAA transfer portal. They have been connected to quite a few players, but have also been losing quite a few as well.
Once again, on Friday it was reported that another player was choosing to leave Ohio State.
According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, offensive lineman Zenuae Michalski has decided to leave the program and look for another team for his final year of college eligibility.
This is not an ideal situation for the Buckeyes. Ohio State has already been facing major question marks on the offensive line for next season.
Michalski has played in 19 games during his career with the Buckeyes, as noted by Fawcett. He could very well have competed for a role for next season.
However, he has opted to pursue a situation where he has a better chance of being a highly impactful starter.
Looking around the nation, there are a lot of teams with interest in adding more offensive line talent. With just one year left to play, it will be interesting to see where he ends up choosing to play.
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Michalski possesses a ton of talent and potential. In the right situation, he could end up becoming an integral part of an offense.
When Michalski originally committed to Ohio State, he was a four-star prospect out of Floyds Knobs, Indiana. He ranked No. 22 among all offensive tackles in the 2021 recruiting class and was ranked No. 229 in the nation. Michalski was also the No. 3 ranked recruit from the state of Indiana.
It shouldn't take too long for Michalski to find a new team. He has the talent to be a top-tier offensive lineman if given the consistent opportunity.
Fans should expect to continue hearing news surrounding the Buckeyes in the transfer portal. They are trying to bring in more talent, but for now there is more leaving Ohio State than committing.