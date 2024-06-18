Ryan Day Gives Update on Ohio State QB Battle
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is still not ready to pick a starting quarterback.
When news of an impromptu press conference began to circle, Buckeyes fans braced for an announcement of their new signal-caller. However, no such news would come.
"To say coming out of the spring and where we are now there's a lot of movement, at any position, wouldn't be accurate. We'll work hard and there'll be a lot of progress made with Mick in the weight room, but we won't really know much you know until we get to the preseason."
Day added that recruiting has been a main focus so far this month, leaving less time than desired for assessing depth. With the limited access coaches have to their teams in the offseason, all players can do to prove themselves to Day comes during meetings and in the weight room.
Quarterback is not the only position at which the Buckeyes are looking for a starter. Regardless of whoever fills the open spots on the Ohio State roster, Day said the goal remains the same.
"Expectations are the same every year, pressure is the same every year," Day said. "I just like the pressure when you have a really good team behind you...I don't know if we've had a team that's this talented and this expereinced."
Just 72 days remain until the Buckeyes open their season against the Akron Zips on Saturday, August 30. Coverage of the game will air live on CBS from Ohio Stadium at a to-be-determined time.