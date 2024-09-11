49ers Projected To Land Ohio State Defensive Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded with special talent this season and are bound to send quite a few players to the NFL in the 2025 NFL Draft. At this point in time, the San Francisco 49ers are being projected to end up landing one of those star players.
In a new mock draft released by The Draft Network, standout defensive back Denzel Burke was predicted to be selected by the 49ers with the No. 31 overall pick.
"The 49ers address a position of need and draft CB Denzel Burke. Burke is a scheme-versatile corner who can play lock-down football. The 49ers have to continue to draft well and revamp this team to extend this window of attempting to win a Super Bowl."
Granted, we're still a very long ways away from the 2025 NFL Draft. However, this is an intriguing potential fit.
San Francisco has an elite defense, but adding more help in the secondary would make them even better. Burke's style of play would fit in perfectly with the 49ers.
Already this season, Burke has made his presence felt for Ohio State. He has recorded four total tackles, but has an interception as well. During the 2023 campaign, he racked up 24 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception, and eight defended passes.
Burke has become a key leader for the Buckeyes in his senior season. He's going to be a huge part of helping the team pursue their ultimate goal of bringing a national championship home to Columbus.
If he were to land with San Francisco, he would be joining a defense that takes pride in making big plays. They like to force turnovers. Burke would fit well into that scheme.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Burke performs throughout the rest of the 2024 college football season.
He could play his way up above the No. 31 overall pick. But, if he happens to be available when the 49ers pick, he would make a lot of sense for them.