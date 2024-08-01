Social Media Post May Give Huge Hint at Ohio State Buckeyes Target's Lean
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had massive success on the recruiting trail over the past couple of years. That trend isn't stopping, with both the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes looking very good.
David Sanders Jr. is one target that has yet to announce where he'll be playing college football.
A five-star offensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class, Sanders would be a massive get for Ohio State. However, there are other teams firmly in the mix to get him.
Among those teams are the Tennessee Volunteeers and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
That being said, Sanders may have dropped a massive hint about where he's planning to commit. In a recent social media post, the star offensive tackle was spotted wearing a Buckeyes' arm band.
Standing in at nearly 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Sanders is an intimidating presence on the offensive line. He would provide elite protection for the future at the quarterback position for Ohio State.
More than likely, Sanders would become one of the main layers of protection for young five-star quarterback Julian Sayin. Bringing in elite offensive line players has always been a priority for the Buckeyes.
Ryan Day has done more than his fair share of amazing work on the recruiting trail. He has built a program that players want to play for and has been reaping the benefits.
Looking ahead to the upcoming 2024 college football season, Ohio State should be a top National Championship contender. They have the talent on paper to win a title and more talent coming in that will keep their championship window open for years to come.
All of that being said, the Buckeyes can just hope and wait for Sanders to make his commitment. Hopefully, the arm band is a sign that he's leaning towards Ohio State.