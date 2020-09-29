Citing an “abundance of caution” following three players and five others testing positive for CoVID-19, the Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday morning they are closing the team facility and pausing in-person work.

"Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus," the team statement said. "Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them."

Former Ohio State linebacker Mike Vrabel is the current head coach of Tennessee while defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes plays for Minnesota, the Titans’ most recent opponent from this past Sunday. The Vikings also have former Buckeye Pat Elflein, although the offensive lineman has not played since week one with a torn ligament in his thumb.

Shortly after the team announcement, ESPN's Diana Russini reported this:

The Vikings then followed with precautionary measures themselves:

Shane Bowen, outside linebackers coach and defensive play-caller for Tennessee, missed Sunday’s game in Minnesota after being placed in protocol. He had gotten test results back Saturday prior to the team leaving town.

This news comes a few days after Atlanta Falcons cornerback, and recent first-round pick, A.J. Terrell (Clemson) reportedly tested positive for the virus and missed his team’s game Sunday against the Bears. Terrell was the first coronavirus case since the 2020 regular-season schedule began.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming Sunday in a matchup of 3-0 teams. No decision has been made yet on that contest.

