Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel is Optimistic for Big Ten Football

The Big Ten announced on Saturday that they would make a decision regarding the football season within 72 hours, so fans are expecting them to meet their deadline with a decision by late Tuesday afternoon. While everyone in Big Ten country waits anxiously, Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel appeared on Big Ten Network Monday night and shared the latest he his hearing about a potential vote.

“Here’s how I’m looking at how the Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors approach the next step here," Thamel said. "Obviously, when this decision was first made, it was seemingly made in a rush and it was not communicated well. So, they are not going to make that mistake again if they do decide to come back.

“I would say the general sentiments remains optimism that the Big Ten will play this fall and will attempt to play at some point in October, with October 17th still targeted as the preferred date to try and attempt to get things going. The sentiment of optimism has not changed. Will the timeline change? Perhaps. The Big Ten needs to get this right and they need to message it right. You’re talking about a new commissioner (Kevin Warren); he’s only been there less than a year. Five of your 14 presidents are new and they have trillion-dollar ed-businesses that they are trying to oversee. And because five of the 14 are new and they clearly felt blowback at many campuses from the initial decision, they are going to make sure that things like testing, things like contact tracing are there, and that the Big Ten can definitively say, ‘This are why things are decisively different than they were a month ago.’

“If there’s one definitive difference from August 11th — when the decision was first made (to cancel the fall season) — it is the accessibility and the availability of daily rapid testing. To me, daily rapid testing is going to be the key to all of this, and it’s how the Big Ten can explain why they didn’t think it was safe a month ago, and then seemingly being on the cusp of saying it’s safe to play now.”

Of course, perhaps the biggest question Ohio State fans want to know is whether or not the Buckeyes could be considered by the College Football Playoff committee if they begin a season in mid-October. Thamel thinks they will.

"Yes, because I believe that gives you eight games and a bye week and a December 19th Big Ten title game," Thamel said. "So, if you can play the Big Ten title game -- which by the way is a huge financial component and a big part of the television package -- if you can squeeze in a season and have a champion, I cannot fathom that the College Football Playoff would not wait to accommodate the Big Ten."

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!