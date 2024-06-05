'The Horseshoe' Was 'Perfect Place' To Host Memorial Tournament ProAm Pairings Party
It's time for the Memorial Tournament, held annually at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, just outside of Columbus.
The Memorial Tournament Golden Bear Pro-Am will tee off on Wednesday, and the pairings party for that Pro-Am was held at "The Horseshoe" on the campus of Ohio State. World No. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy thinks it's the perfect venue to host the pairings party, as he posted on social media early Wednesday morning.
"Perfect place to host THE @Workday ProAm pairings party for the Memorial," McIlroy posted.
McIlroy is searching for his first win at the Memorial Tournament in his sixth attempt at the tournament hosted by Muirfield Village Golf Club course designer Jack Nicklaus. McIlroy's best finish was a 7th place last season when he finished 3-under par for the week.
Ohio Stadium is famous for hosting not just Buckeyes football games, where it seats in excess of 100,000 fans regularly on game day, but also for numerous concerts and various sports tournaments. "The Shoe" was built in 1922 and is one of the oldest sports venues in American sports.
The Columbus area has long been tied to "Jack's Tournament" at Muirfield Village in Dublin, where the first PGA Tour event was held in 1976, two years after the course opened.
The first round of the 2024 Memorial Tournament will tee off on Thursday at 7:40 a.m. ET with the trio of Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, and Peter Malnati.
McIlroy tees off at 1:20 p.m. ET in a group that includes Justin Thomas. Columbus area resident, Jason Day, will tee off at 12:10 p.m. ET in a group with English golfer Justin Rose.