These Three Games Will Decide Ohio State Buckeyes' 2024 Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes are closing in on the start of the 2024 college football season. In fact, their season opener is in exactly one week from tomorrow.
With that in mind, Ohio State is receiving a ton of National Championship hype from everywhere.
Looking at the roster, there is no reason why the Buckeyes shouldn't win the championship. They're that talented on both sides of the football. However, the games still must be played and Ohio State still must focus on taking care of business each and every week.
There are three games on the schedule that will end up deciding everything about the 2024 season for the Buckeyes.
Of course, those three games come on October 12th against the Oregon Ducks on the road, on November 2nd on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions, and on November 30th at home against the Michigan Wolverines. Those three games will end up deciding everyting for Ohio State.
Truthfully, they have to win two out of those three matchups.
Going on the road against Oregon and Penn State will be no easy task. The Buckeyes are going to have a tough time beating both of those teams.
When it comes to Michigan, Ohio State has lost three straight to their arch-rivals. They have to find a way to break that losing streak this season.
While there are many reasons to be excited about the Buckeyes, they have a very tough road ahead. This isn't going to be a walk in the park on the way to a championship. Winning two of these three games at the minimum will take some near-perfect football.
Ryan Day and company are good enough to win all three of those games. If they can win all three, they'll be in an excellent spot when it comes to the College Football Playoff.
All of that being said, everything will kick off in just over a week at home against the Akron Zips. The season is almost here, but for Ohio State the path to another National Championship is a daunting one.