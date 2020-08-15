SI.com
Ohio State Buckeyes: This Week in Social Media

Kyle Kelly

What a week it was for The Ohio State University. The postponement of Big Ten Football dominated the headlines and led to an outpour social media.

Let’s check in what happened on social media last week at Ohio State and with college athletics:

Jeff Okudah was an outstanding defensive back with the Buckeyes before leaving school early for the NFL. He only had to wait three picks before being selected by the Detroit Lions. Okudah thinks the team he left behind was going to win the National Championship this year.

The Buckeyes finished last season a game away from bringing home the College Football Playoff title. Ohio State last won the trophy in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Team Up North is also without a season, but one of their players still wants his redemption at the Buckeyes.

Angelique S. Chengelis covers the University of Michigan for The Detroit News.

Of course, many people were upset with the postponement of Big Ten athletics this fall. We could make this entire post full of social media reaction to the Big Ten decision from Ohio State players, but we already did that. Instead, here's what Kirk Herbstreit had to say.

Kirk Herbstriet played football at Ohio State from 1989-1992. He is an analyst on ESPN’s College Football Game Day. He just won an emmy this past week for his work on ESPN.

No one exactly knows when Ohio State football will play next. There's almost no chance that the team plays before the calendar turns to 2021. That means there’s a chance that Justin Fields could have played his last game as a Buckeye.

Could Fields be the best quarterback in OSU history? Ben Axelrod of WKYC in Cleveland this so.

Continuing with the theme of potential hot takes.,former Ohio State Buckeye Michael Bennett didn’t hold back on his thoughts of the impact the university has on the conference.

Bennett played defensive line at Ohio State from 2011-2014. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There is no doubt that just a few years ago, Ohio State not only had the best quarterback rooms in the nation but perhaps, one of the best of all time. That room included J.T. Barrett, Dwayne Haskins, and Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.

It is quite surreal to see these three guys repping the Scarlet and Gray in this video. 

View this post on Instagram

OSU has an absolutely stacked QB room!

A post shared by Student Section (@studentsection_) on

It was an emotional scene at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center when the players were told they would not be playing football this fall.

The disappointment on the players faces said it all.

With the Big Ten postponing the College Football season, the speculation began on if Ohio State would join another conference. One of Ohio State’s most notable coaches gave his opinion.

Meanwhile, Ohio State will certainly feel the repercussions of no football this fall. The school’s athletics account posted a heart-felt video to Twitter.

It has been hard to put into perspective what this week was like for players, coaches and fans. Ohio State has played football every year for over a century. This note hits right home. Beau Bishop is a co-host on the Bishop & Laurinaitis Show on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus.

