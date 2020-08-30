Ohio State Buckeyes: This Week in Social Media

With no Big Ten football right now, Ohio State alums in the NFL and future Buckeyes in high school have dominated some timelines on social media this week. Check out the highlights below in Buckeye social media!

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields have become the faces of college football and are slam dunk first round NFL Draft picks. Their talent and competitive nature was featured three years ago at the Elite 11.

Lawrence and Fields have long been considered front-runners for the next Heisman Trophy. @osu.sideline gave us a highlight package campaigning Fields to win the award for the ‘What Could’ve Been’ College Football season.

There’s something cooking in Washington with two former Buckeyes. Second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin have strung together some eye-popping plays throughout training camp. Both players look poised for breakout seasons. Ohio State turned back the clock to a Haskins and McLaurin connection that began as Buckeyes.

Former Buckeye and All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas approved of McLaurin’s camp showing.

Speaking of the Washington Football Team, Chase Young's hip flexor doesn't seem to be bothering him much. He delivered this massive hit during a recent practice:

Joey Bosa just received a massive contract extension from the Chargers over a month ago. Los Angeles featured its star pass-rusher throughout a training camp practice.

Earlier this week, ESPN named Ohio State ‘DBU’ and Pro Football Focus has the numbers to back it up.

And PFF highlighted the stellar Buckeye career by one of Ohio State’s most recent first-round picks.

High school football kicked off this past Friday but Ohio State’s biggest recruit has opted out of the season. Pickerington North’s Jack Sawyer is certainly not taking the time off to rest, but rather continue training for his college career.

Ohio State returned to campus last Tuesday for class and also with plans to open its intramural sports season. One fan was displeased with the decision the university made.

The year 2020 hasn’t been one for the books by any means. Michigan’s biggest newspaper seemingly took a shot at the state of Ohio on Twitter.

