SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ohio State Buckeyes: This Week in Social Media

Kyle Kelly

With no Big Ten football right now, Ohio State alums in the NFL and future Buckeyes in high school have dominated some timelines on social media this week. Check out the highlights below in Buckeye social media!

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields have become the faces of college football and are slam dunk first round NFL Draft picks. Their talent and competitive nature was featured three years ago at the Elite 11.

View this post on Instagram

I can’t stop watching this 😭😭. Trevor Lawrence vs Justin Fields at the Elite 11 in 2017 was insane 🔥. Came down to the final minutes. Do you guys remember watching this back in 2017? 👀👇🏼 - - - (Follow @trevoruniverse for more exclusive Trevor Lawrence and Clemson Tigers content 🐅.)- - - - - #clemson #clemsonfootball #clemsonuniversity #clemsontigers #clemsonfb #trevorlawrence #collegefootball #clemsonnation #clemsonmoments #collegefootballnews #clemsonsc #clemsonloud #clemsonpride #southcarolina #collegefootball #ohiostate #acc #accfootball #accchamps #tigers #letsgotigers #cfb #cfbplayoff #justinfields #cfbnews #collegefootball #gobuckeyes #heisman #ohiostatefootball #nationalchampions #heismantrophy #elite11

A post shared by Trevor Lawrence FP ✪ (2.5k) (@trevoruniverse) on

Lawrence and Fields have long been considered front-runners for the next Heisman Trophy. @osu.sideline gave us a highlight package campaigning Fields to win the award for the ‘What Could’ve Been’ College Football season.

There’s something cooking in Washington with two former Buckeyes. Second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin have strung together some eye-popping plays throughout training camp. Both players look poised for breakout seasons. Ohio State turned back the clock to a Haskins and McLaurin connection that began as Buckeyes.

Former Buckeye and All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas approved of McLaurin’s camp showing.

Speaking of the Washington Football Team, Chase Young's hip flexor doesn't seem to be bothering him much. He delivered this massive hit during a recent practice:

Joey Bosa just received a massive contract extension from the Chargers over a month ago. Los Angeles featured its star pass-rusher throughout a training camp practice.

Earlier this week, ESPN named Ohio State ‘DBU’ and Pro Football Focus has the numbers to back it up.

And PFF highlighted the stellar Buckeye career by one of Ohio State’s most recent first-round picks.

High school football kicked off this past Friday but Ohio State’s biggest recruit has opted out of the season. Pickerington North’s Jack Sawyer is certainly not taking the time off to rest, but rather continue training for his college career.

Ohio State returned to campus last Tuesday for class and also with plans to open its intramural sports season. One fan was displeased with the decision the university made.

The year 2020 hasn’t been one for the books by any means. Michigan’s biggest newspaper seemingly took a shot at the state of Ohio on Twitter.

Follow BuckeyesNow through all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Much will J.K. Dobbins Add to Historic Ravens Backfield?

Former Buckeye and second-round pick joins veteran Mark Ingram II and MVP Lamar Jackson.

Tyler Stephen

OSU Defensive Lineman Haskell Garrett Injured in Overnight Shooting

Buckeye senior suffered gunshot wound to the face, reportedly in stable condition.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Justin Fields Spotted at Georgia Scrimmage

Fields was visiting some friends at Georgia on Saturday, but that didn't stop fans from speculating on social media that he might transfer. Plus, the latest OSU CoVID information.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Football Commits Begin 2020 Fall Season

Future Buckeyes launch their high school seasons across Ohio Friday night. Check out some notables and how they performed.

Jake Hromada

by

Brendan Gulick

BuckeyesNow to Host Virtual Ohio State Football Season Simulation

Since the actual football season was postponed, BuckeyesNow on SI has decided to play the games on NCAA14 and post virtual results for you. Read more to see what else they are planning to do.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: NBA Returns, 2022 Wide Receiver Luther Burden, Big Ten vs. SEC Recruiting

NBA is back on the hardwood, Buckeyes are in the running for elite receiver and the Big Ten/SEC both feature seven teams atop recruiting rankings.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

PHOTOS: Ohio State Parents, Fans Hold Protest in Columbus

See some of the best images from Saturday morning's rally, spearheaded by Ohio State parents, outside of the Horseshoe.

Eddie Marotta

Report: Big Ten Considering Starting Season in Late November

Could the Buckeyes be on the field in late November for an eight-game season? Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

AlmightyBuck

Former Buckeye Linebacker Raekwon McMillan Traded to Raiders

Fourth-year player, entering the final year of his rookie deal, now headed across the country from Miami to Las Vegas.

Eddie Marotta

Instant Reactions and Parent Comments from Big Ten Protest at Ohio Stadium

Roughly 25-30 parents take center stage, many of them addressing the crowd through a variety of angles.

Adam Prescott