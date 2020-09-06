SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ohio State Buckeyes: This Week in Social Media

Kyle Kelly

With no Ohio State football, this was a great week to turn back the clock to some highlights over the last few seasons. Even though the Scarlet and Gray aren’t on the field right now, it was also another great week for Buckeyes across the NFL.

Let’s check out what happened this past week in Ohio State social media.

Last year, Justin Fields made his Buckeye debut and, after transferring from Georgia, it was worth the wait. Fields went on to score five exciting touchdowns in his first game at The Shoe.

There is a chance that Fields has played his last game as a Buckeye but will likely still be mentioned as an all-time great, despite just playing one season in Columbus.


Earlier this week, we previewed Denzel Ward’s third season with the Cleveland Browns. Back in 2018, Ward was the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft. It was plays like this that caught the NFL by storm.

Ward delivered the boom but was ejected for targeting following that hit.

Dwayne Haskins was officially named the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team and had a simple message after the announcement.

Haskins and company will take on the Philadelphia Eagles one week from today.

Part of Haskins’ group that will hit the field next Sunday includes rookie pass rusher Chase Young. Throughout training camp, Young has been breathing down his former OSU teammate’s neck.

Another Ohio State draft pick that is putting in work ahead of the season, amid intriguing expectations, is Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. He looks smooth seven days before his NFL debut.

Another Ohio State offensive rookie is catching attention too.

K.J. HIll was drafted in the seventh round and by no means was guaranteed a spot on the Chargers’ roster. Not only has he made the team, but he’s caught the attention of Keenan Allen. Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline echoed Allen’s sentiment toward the rookie pass catcher.

Former first round pick and Super Bowl champion Darron Lee is currently an NFL free agent and, until he’s signed, has a little bit of extra time on his hands. Like most of us, Lee is trying to figure out who to root for this fall with Ohio State absent from the college football slate.

The Buckeyes aren’t set to hit the gridiron in the near future but they are still practicing while playing the waiting game to hear when they’ll play next.

One person thinks that, the next time the Buckeyes hit the field for a game (whenever that may be), they are going to blow their opponent out of the stadium.

 As always, stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

GAME PREVIEW: Ohio State Launches Virtual Season at Illinois

After months of working through COVID-19, the Buckeyes get back on the gridiron against the Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

Incoming Freshman Quarterback Kyle McCord Enrolling Early at Ohio State

McCorod is an SI All-American candidate from Philadelphia and considered to be one of the premier prep QB's in the nation. Read more about his decision to early enroll.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: NCAA Chief Medical Officer Not Opposed to Football this Autumn

Dr. Brian Hainline not only didn't condemn the decision to play football in the SEC, ACC and Big 12, he said their recommendations were on-par with the NCAA's position. Plus, 50 former Buckeyes break NFL training camp on 53-man rosters.

Brendan Gulick

Class of 2021 Punter Jesse Mirco Officially Signs Letter of Intent

23-year old Australian committed back in May. Read more about him here.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

Kirk Herbstreit Delivers Passionate, Emotional Speech on Social Injustice

The former Ohio State quarterback and current College Football Analyst for ESPN fought through tears on Saturday morning as he pleaded for things to change.

Brendan Gulick

by

Hominid

Ohio State Survives Massive Scare, Escapes Illinois in Virtual Opener

Blake Haubeil's last-second field goal helps the Buckeyes avoid a monumental upset, emerging victorious, 27-24, from Memorial Stadium. Check out the highlights from week 1.

Adam Prescott

by

AutoCoachO

BuckeyesNow Reacts to Ohio State Virtual Win over Illinois

After Ohio State sneaks by Illinois in our virtual season-opener, the team at BuckeyesNow reacts to the win and takes you behind the scenes of how the project became a reality.

Brendan Gulick

New England Patriots Releasing Rashod Berry

Berry signed with the Pats back in May after going undrafted in April. Read more about his journey.

Brendan Gulick

New York Giants Release Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor

The final 53-man rosters had to be submitted Saturday by 4:00 p.m. EST and the Giants have released two former Buckeyes. Read more.

Brendan Gulick