Ohio State Buckeyes: This Week in Social Media

With no Ohio State football, this was a great week to turn back the clock to some highlights over the last few seasons. Even though the Scarlet and Gray aren’t on the field right now, it was also another great week for Buckeyes across the NFL.

Let’s check out what happened this past week in Ohio State social media.

Last year, Justin Fields made his Buckeye debut and, after transferring from Georgia, it was worth the wait. Fields went on to score five exciting touchdowns in his first game at The Shoe.

There is a chance that Fields has played his last game as a Buckeye but will likely still be mentioned as an all-time great, despite just playing one season in Columbus.



Earlier this week, we previewed Denzel Ward’s third season with the Cleveland Browns. Back in 2018, Ward was the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft. It was plays like this that caught the NFL by storm.

Ward delivered the boom but was ejected for targeting following that hit.

Dwayne Haskins was officially named the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team and had a simple message after the announcement.

Haskins and company will take on the Philadelphia Eagles one week from today.

Part of Haskins’ group that will hit the field next Sunday includes rookie pass rusher Chase Young. Throughout training camp, Young has been breathing down his former OSU teammate’s neck.

Another Ohio State draft pick that is putting in work ahead of the season, amid intriguing expectations, is Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. He looks smooth seven days before his NFL debut.

Another Ohio State offensive rookie is catching attention too.

K.J. HIll was drafted in the seventh round and by no means was guaranteed a spot on the Chargers’ roster. Not only has he made the team, but he’s caught the attention of Keenan Allen. Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline echoed Allen’s sentiment toward the rookie pass catcher.

Former first round pick and Super Bowl champion Darron Lee is currently an NFL free agent and, until he’s signed, has a little bit of extra time on his hands. Like most of us, Lee is trying to figure out who to root for this fall with Ohio State absent from the college football slate.

The Buckeyes aren’t set to hit the gridiron in the near future but they are still practicing while playing the waiting game to hear when they’ll play next.

One person thinks that, the next time the Buckeyes hit the field for a game (whenever that may be), they are going to blow their opponent out of the stadium.

