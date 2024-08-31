Three Observations From Ohio State Buckeyes' Win Over Akron, 52-6
The Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business in the team's first game of the 2024 season, defeating the Akron Zips.
Here are three observations from the Buckeye's latest victory.
Jeremiah Smith Shines in Collegiate Debut
Welcome to Columbus, Jeremiah Smith.
The freshman wideout did not disappoint in his first game with the Buckeyes, as he recorded 92 receiving yards on six catches. Despite dropping his first target, Smith made up for it by scoring two touchdowns.
Smith was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, and was projected to have a major impact for the Buckeyes this season. The rising star is on pace to break Ohio State legend Cris Carson record of most receiving yards by a freshman.
Expect Smith to continue his dominance through the rest of the season.
Offense Puts It Together in Second Half
Ohio State completely overhauled the offense this offseason, hiring Chip Kelly as the new offensive coordinator and bring in quarterback Will Howard.
With all the changes made to the personnel and starting 11, it makes sense that the Buckeyes only scored 17 points in the first half against the Zips. However, the group was able to get into a rhythm in the second half. Howard finished with 228 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with four rushes for 18 yards.
The Buckeyes also managed to keep the Akron defense off balance through the run game. Running back TreVeyon Henderson displayed his big-play ability, rushing for 65 yards on eight attempts. His effort was paired with a productive showing from Quinshon Judkins, as the Ole Miss transfer ended with 13 rushes for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Buckeye's Stout Defense Dominates The Zips
While it took time for the offense to click, the Buckeye's defense was lights out for the entire contest.
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and his unit held Akron to six points and recorded five sacks and 10 tackle for loses. Veteran linemen J.T. Tuimoloau and Tyleik Williams accounted for half of the team's total sacks, as the duo provided pressure from both the inside and outside.
The secondary was also active during the Saturday's victory. Cornerback Denzel Burke had an interception early in the matchup that helped set the tone for the rest of the defense.
If the Buckeyes can continue this defensive effort for the duration of the season, they have a chance of being the best unit in the country.