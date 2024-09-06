Three Storylines To Watch For Ohio State Buckeyes Against Western Michigan
After a dominant showing in week one, the Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for the team's week two matchup against Western Michigan
Here are three storylines fans should watch as the Buckeyes take on the Broncos:
Will The Offense Have Another Slow First Half?
One of the biggest takeaways from week one's matchup against Akron was the sluggish offensive performance from the Buckeyes in the first half.
Despite being heavy favorites last week verses the Zip, Ohio State managed to score 17 points in the first two quarters of play. The offensive struggles were quickly overshadowed by a 35-point second half, but the concerns still remain.
The Buckeyes have completely overhauled the offense from last season, so it was expected that the unit would take time to develop chemistry. But fans should be concerned if the offense does not look good coming out of the gate.
How Does The Offensive Line Look?
Ohio State's offense line has been a question mark ever since the departure of Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones. The issues once again crept into the 2024 season and were prevalent in week one, as the run game at times was bottled up by Akron's front seven.
It did not help matters that star offensive lineman Donovan Jackson was out last week and his availability is questionable for Saturday's contest. Jackson will boost the Buckeye's rushing attack upon his return, but the rest of the offensive line must show improvement in week two.
Clarity In The Running Back Rotation?
Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has a history of using multiple running backs, which is a perfect fit for an offense that includes Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.
However, it will be interesting to see how the back will be deployed Saturday night. Henderson, surprisingly, got the first touches last week against Akron. And despite Judkins having the more carries than Henderson, it was the longtime Buckeye that led the team in rushing yards with 65.
Will Henderson start to expand his role more against the Broncos? The senior rusher looked explosive last week, averaging 8.1 yards per carries. And will freshman James Peoples build off his solid collegiate debut?