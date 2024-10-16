Two Former Ohio State Stars May Miss NFL Week 7
A pair of former Ohio State Buckeyes stars may be out of action in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season.
Wide receivers Chris Olave and Marvin Harrison Jr., who play for the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, respectively, are both in concussion protocol and seem likely to miss their games this week, via multiple reports.
Both players suffered their injuries this past Sunday.
Olave is especially in danger of being sidelined, as the Saints will be facing the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Harrison's Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.
Olave was selected by New Orleans with the 11th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and immediately established himself as a No. 1 receiver on the professional level, catching 72 passes for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie campaign. He followed that up by hauling in 87 receptions for 1,123 yards and five scores last season.
The 24-year-old's production has been rather tame in 2024, as he has logged 23 catches for 280 yards while reaching the end zone once through six times.
Arizona chose Harrison fourth overall this past April. The rookie has posted 17 grabs for 279 yards and four touchdowns thus far this season.
Both wide outs were standouts at Ohio State, with Olave twice leading the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns during his time with the Buckeyes. Harrison racked up over 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons in Columbus.
Hopefully, both star pass-catchers can get back to full health soon.