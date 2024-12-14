Urban Meyer Reveals Thoughts About Ohio State Buckeyes' CFP Chances
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to start their College Football Playoff journey against the Tennessee Volunteers on December 21. With just a week away until the game, tensions and anxiety is beginning to rise.
Following a crushing regular season ending loss to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State enters the playoff with a lot to prove. After being viewed as a national championship favorite all season long, they're out to prove that they deserved that hype.
It will be very interesting to see how the Buckeyes look to begin next week's game.
Urban Meyer, Ohio State's former coach and current college football analyst, has picked against the Buckeyes when it comes to who will win the national championship. He thinks the Oregon Ducks are the best team in the country.
"They are," Meyer said. "I think they're the fastest team in the country. They looked like they lost a little gas in the second half against Penn State, but when they're on all cylinders, they're the best team in the country. I think they're the most balanced team defensively, right now. And they're playing at a high level."
When it came to Ohio State, he offered a relatively noncommital take on the subject.
"I'm staring at Ohio State and Texas, that's two of the best rosters in college football," he said. "Maybe time will tell with Ohio State, Coach Day and that staff how to rebound from an excruciating loss to the Wolverines. ... I know I gotta pick one dog. It's Texas or Ohio State. Maybe next week I'll pick one."
At times this season, the Buckeyes have been arguably the best team in the nation. In other moments, they have been a team that deserved to miss the playoff.
Ryan Day will have his work cut out for him to get the team back together and playing at a championship level. It won't be easy, but the talent is definitely there.
All of that being said, there is just a week of anticipation left to wait through for Ohio State fans. Hopefully, the team comes prepared and ready to playing championship caliber football.