Urban Meyer Unveils Very Strong Take About Ohio State's Chances
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still fresh off of their huge win on the road over the Penn State Nittany Lions last week. It was a massive win for the team and for their College Football Playoff and national championship chances.
Finally, they were able to prove that this year's team can beat an elite contender. They were also able to do so in an extremely hostile atmosphere.
After the big win, many view Ohio State as a top-tier championship contender once again. Some of that hype had left them after they lost to the Oregon Ducks a few weeks back.
Urban Meyer has been very vocal about the Buckeyes this season. Once again, he had a bold statement to make about the team's chances moving forward this season.
“The most physical team will win the national championship,” Meyer said onThe Triple Option. “I used to say this to our players, the team that punches the hardest will win the national title. It’s historic. I mean, it’s time tested. That’s what happens. Ohio State, there were concerns. I don’t have any more concerns. I saw what I saw. We were live there. That was the best four minute drill I can remember seeing."
He continued forward, speaking out more about how dominantly Ohio State finished off their win over Penn State.
“There’s five minutes and 13 seconds left. They ran the ball 10 straight times for 59 yards on the road of Penn State from the one yard line. And they basically said, we’re running the ball. Stop us."
Hopefully, Meyer's feeling ends up being correct. The Buckeyes certainly showed off toughness in their win last week.
Fans should be very excited about the team moving forward. They still have a couple of very tough games ahead of them, but there is a good chance that even if they lost one more game they would still get into the playoffs.
All of that being said, Ohio State will face off against the Purdue Boilermakers this weekend at home. They're heavily favored to win this week's game, but the Buckeyes need to focus each and every week and simply take care of business.