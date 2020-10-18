SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

NFL Sunday: Vrabel's Titans Remain Perfect, Heyward Dominates Cleveland, and More

Adam Prescott

Many Ohio State alums were in action once again throughout the NFL slate on Sunday, experiencing different performances and results. See below for some of the notables!

Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans, HC)

Mike-Vrabel-Texans

Vrabel's group prevailed in overtime of a wild game with the Houston Texans, leading 21-10 at halftime but finding themselves down 36-29 late. Tennessee scored with four seconds remaining to force an extra session, and Derrick Henry found the end zone to begin OT and secure a thrilling 42-36 triumph. Henry rushed for 212 yards on the afternoon. 

Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers, DL)

Cam-Heyward-Browns

Heyward and the Steelers also remained unbeaten, improving to 5-0 with a 38-7 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns. It likely wouldn't have mattered who was in the backfield for the Browns' vaunted rushing attack... as Pittsburgh surrendered just 75 yards on the ground and only allowed two first downs rushing. Heyward led his unit with eight tackles (six solo, one for loss), a QB hit and nice fourth-down stop.

Trio of Detroit Lions (LT, LG, CB)

Decker-Jackson-Lions

Detroit eased to a 34-16 victory in Jacksonville as three former Buckeyes contributed nicely. Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah led the defense with eight tackles while Taylor Decker (LT) and Jonah Jackson (LG) paved the way up front. The Lions tallied 180 yards and three scores on the ground, averaging 4.6 per carry, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was not sacked all day.

Kendall Sheffield (Atlanta Falcons, CB)

Kendall-Sheffield-Vikings

The second-year corner helped Atlanta secure its first win of the season, dominating the Minnesota Vikings en route to a 40-23 final score. Sheffield tied for second on the team with six tackles as his secondary forced Kirk Cousins to throw three interceptions.

Jerome Baker (Miami Dolphins, LB)

Jerome-Baker-SF

Baker, who made eight stops last week, had another six for Miami on Sunday as his defense pitched a 24-0 shutout against the struggling New York Jets.... who finished 2 of 17 on third down.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saturday Commit Recap: Carrico and McCord Lead Big Wins, Harrison Jr. Departs with Injury

Class of 2021 commits spearhead comfortable victories, but Harrison exits early.

Adam Prescott

Ezekiel Elliott is the Greatest Running Back in Buckeye History

The Buckeyes have had several fantastic running backs, but none have accomplished quite what Ezekiel Elliott did - not Archie, not J.K., not Eddie. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

Gmilner01

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 6

Full list of Ohio State players, active and inactive, competing with NFL teams on Sunday.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Trio Earns Preseason Recognition from Big Ten

Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade take three of the league's 10 spots on preseason honors list.

Adam Prescott

Future Buckeye Roundup: Notable Commits from Friday's Action

All kinds of action took place Friday night, including a wild showdown featuring Gabe Powers and Markus Allen.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Michigan Lands Branden Jennings, Derrick Davis Jr. Changes Commitment Date

Florida linebacker officially flips to become a Wolverine, while top safety in 2021 class moves up his decision one week.

Adam Prescott

Three Games Ohio State Fans Should Watch this Weekend

It's the last weekend before Ohio State football takes the field. Here are three games that likely have the Buckeyes' attention as teams fight for potential playoff positioning.

Brendan Gulick

Kyle Young Making Sacrifices, Enters Final Season Determined as Ever

Senior forward has played more games in a Buckeye uniform than anyone else on the current roster.

Isabelle Fisher

Friday Night Fix: Round 2 of OHSAA Playoffs, Out-of-Staters Continue Regular Season

Read up on where future Ohio State Buckeyes are playing this weekend!

Jake Hromada

Matt Barnes Values Building Relationships as He's Built His Career

The Ohio State Special Teams Coordinator and safeties coach talks about how important it is to develop relationships with players to be an effective coach. Read more.

Brendan Gulick