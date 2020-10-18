NFL Sunday: Vrabel's Titans Remain Perfect, Heyward Dominates Cleveland, and More

Many Ohio State alums were in action once again throughout the NFL slate on Sunday, experiencing different performances and results. See below for some of the notables!

Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans, HC)

Vrabel's group prevailed in overtime of a wild game with the Houston Texans, leading 21-10 at halftime but finding themselves down 36-29 late. Tennessee scored with four seconds remaining to force an extra session, and Derrick Henry found the end zone to begin OT and secure a thrilling 42-36 triumph. Henry rushed for 212 yards on the afternoon.

Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers, DL)

Heyward and the Steelers also remained unbeaten, improving to 5-0 with a 38-7 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns. It likely wouldn't have mattered who was in the backfield for the Browns' vaunted rushing attack... as Pittsburgh surrendered just 75 yards on the ground and only allowed two first downs rushing. Heyward led his unit with eight tackles (six solo, one for loss), a QB hit and nice fourth-down stop.

Trio of Detroit Lions (LT, LG, CB)

Detroit eased to a 34-16 victory in Jacksonville as three former Buckeyes contributed nicely. Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah led the defense with eight tackles while Taylor Decker (LT) and Jonah Jackson (LG) paved the way up front. The Lions tallied 180 yards and three scores on the ground, averaging 4.6 per carry, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was not sacked all day.

Kendall Sheffield (Atlanta Falcons, CB)

The second-year corner helped Atlanta secure its first win of the season, dominating the Minnesota Vikings en route to a 40-23 final score. Sheffield tied for second on the team with six tackles as his secondary forced Kirk Cousins to throw three interceptions.

Jerome Baker (Miami Dolphins, LB)

Baker, who made eight stops last week, had another six for Miami on Sunday as his defense pitched a 24-0 shutout against the struggling New York Jets.... who finished 2 of 17 on third down.

