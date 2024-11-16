WATCH: Ohio State WR Makes Amazing Catch, Sets Up Key TD
The Ohio State Buckeyes got off to an incredibly slow start against the Northwestern Wildcats, but they appear to be righting the ship.
A bit later after what appeared to be an incredible touchdown catch by Jeremiah Smith was overturned, fellow Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate made a phenomenal grab himself, setting up a short rushing score by Quinshon Judkins, which tied the game.
First, check out the reception by Tate.
It was a 14-yard catch by the sophomore wide out, which led to this 1-yard touchdown run by Judkins.
Tate has become somewhat of a forgotten man in the Buckeyes' receiving corps due to the mind-boggling play of Smith—a freshman phenom—and the more well-known senior, Emeka Egbuka.
Still, Tate has played a significant role in helping Ohio State form arguably the best trio of receivers in the country.
At the time of writing, Tate has logged a couple of receptions for 19 yards against Northwestern, giving him 29 catches for 424 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the season overall.
The sophomore arrived at Columbus last year and didn't make a major impact during his debut campaign, snaring 18 balls for 264 yards and a score.
However, one thing was clear: Tate's talent was palpable.
Now, Tate is the Buckeyes' No. 3 receiver behind Egbuka and Smith, but he would likely be a No. 1 on most other teams in the nation.
We'll see if Tate's fantastic grab sparks Ohio State, which needs to stop getting off to such slow starts against inferior competition.