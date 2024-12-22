Watch: Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka Snares Brilliant Catch to Set Up TD
The Ohio State Buckeyes have gotten off to an absolutely roaring start against the Tennessee Volunteers in the College Football Playoff.
After Jeremiah Smith snatched a 37-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Will Howard, Ohio State got a defensive stop and scored again.
The biggest play on the drive was that incredible throw by Howard, where Emeka Egbuka was somehow able to make the grab while being blanketed.
The picture perfect throw and catch led to a rushing touchdown by running back Quinshon Judkins, giving the Buckeyes a 14-0 lead.
Ohio State entered this matchup with Tennessee on pins and needles following its demoralizing loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the season finale.
Many wondered if the Buckeyes would come out flat in this affair, especially considering how strong the Volunteers' defense was throughout the season.
After all, if Ohio State could only manage 10 points against Michigan, how would it be able to puncture Tennessee?
Well, the Buckeyes have already scored more points in the first quarter against the Vols than they did in their entire game versus the Wolverines.
Of course, it's still very early in the game, and there is plenty of time for Tennessee to make a comeback.
But you have to love the resolve Ohio State has shown after the Michigan loss, and you also have to appreciate how poised Howard looks in the early going.
If the Buckeyes win this game, they will set up a revenge matchup with the Oregon Ducks.
We'll see if Ohio State can hold on.