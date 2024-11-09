Watch: Ohio State Pulls Off Electrifying Blocked Punt vs Purdue
The Ohio State Buckeyes came into today's game against the Purdue Boilermakers as overwhelming favorites.
To begin the game, Ohio State started off a bit slow offensively. Their first drive resulted in a punt. However, the defense was playing well.
Defensively, the Buckeyes forced punts on each of the first two drives by Purdue. On the second punt, Ohio State came through with an electrifying play.
Caden Curry, a defensive end for the Buckeyes, was able to block the punt. That blocked punt ended up leading to a rushing touchdown from Will Howard to give Ohio State an early 7-0 lead over the Boilermakers.
Take a look at the blocked punt for yourself:
This is exactly the kind of play that the Buckeyes needed. While they were still in good shape, this is the kind of play that can begin the momentum for a massive all-around game.
Looking ahead to the future for Ohio State, they appear to be an easy in when it comes to the College Football Playoff. Ryan Day and company are a top national championship contender.
Of course, that is simply where things currently stand. The Buckeyes still have to take care of business in their final four regular season games.
So far today, things are looking good. Following the blocked punt, they have a lot of momentum and excitement. Hopefully, this is just the start of a big-time game from Ohio State.
Make sure to stay tuned, as we will have plenty of updates throughout the game and post-game coverage as well.