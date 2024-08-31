Watch: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Defender Makes Electrifying Interception
The Ohio State Buckeyes have started off a bit flat in their season opener this afternoon against the Akron Zips. In a game that was expected to be dominated right off the bat, the first quarter started slow.
Thankfully, Will Howard and the offense picked things up late in the first quarter. He connected on a beautiful 16-yard touchdown to freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. You can watch that highlight by following this link.
Following that score, the defense finally came through with a big-time play.
Star defensive back Denzel Burke made an impressive play on the football to record Ohio State's first interception of the season.
Take a look at Burke's interception for yourself:
All offseason long, the Ohio State defense has received a lot of hype for being a potential playmaking unit. They have been very vocal about wanting to force turnovers.
Well, Burke wrestling the football away and taking it for an interception is a great start towards reaching that goal.
While today's game hasn't started quite as planned, the Buckeyes are beginning to take control of it. The interception led to a field goal to put Ohio State up 10-3 over Akron.
Hopefully, we'll see all of the first game flaws ironed out in the second quarter. It's still expected that the Buckeyes will pick things up and turn this game into a blowout at some point.
Burke and the defense have not looked bad so far in the first half. The play he made with the interception could be the play that snaps Ohio State out of their funk.