Watch: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Freshman Jeremiah Smith Catches First TD
The Ohio State Buckeyes came into Week 1 action today against the Akron Zips as big-time favorites. While they started the game a little slow, they picked things up late in the first quarter.
Ohio State scored its first touchdown of the season on a beautiful 16-yard pass from new starting quarterback Will Howard to freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
For Smith, it was his first touchdown reception of his career.
Take a look at Smith's first career touchdown for yourself:
In the first quarter of his young career, Smith caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. He is already showing off the massive star potential that was seen in him before he even committed to the Buckeyes.
Howard has looked solid as well through his first couple of drives. He has gone 5-for-10 for 60 yards and a touchdown. The team would like to see a bit more from him moving forward, but he's done a solid job.
While the start wasn't exactly what Ohio State wanted, they are starting to take full control of the game. Smith is showing off the No. 1 wideout ability that very few freshman receivers have.
Hopefully, this will be just the first major highlight from this afternoon's game. Smith didn't waste much time making his impact felt. He's just getting started.
Keep an eye out for more highlights from today's game. The Buckeyes have just ended the first quarter and there's still plenty more football left to be played. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the game unfolds.