WATCH: Ohio State Star RB Runs For Massive 86-Yard Touchdown vs. Marshall
The Ohio State Buckeyes have started slow this afternoon against the Marshall Thundering Herd. However, in the second quarter just a few minues ago, star running back Quinshon Judkins helped the team break the game open a bit.
After surviving a scare on a fumbled punt that was nullified due to a penalty on Marshall, Judkins ripped off a massive 86-yard touchdown to extend Ohio State's lead to 21-7. Outside of it being a huge touchdown for the team, the run was also the longest of Judkins' career.
Take a look at the massive touchdown run from Judkins for yourself:
Judkins is one of the best running backs in the nation. With plays like these, it's easy to see why.
Following this touchdown run, Judkins has racked up 114 yards and a touchdown on just four carries. Those numbers are clearly extremely impressive.
While the start was concerning and the Buckeyes have struggled, they're still very much in control of the game. They will need to rely on their playmakers during rough times. Judkins came through when his team needed him the most.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the game unfolds. Ohio State needs to pick things up and get back to the dominant brand of football they were playing in the first two weeks of the season.
Expect to see Judkins continue having a strong game today. He is capable of making a huge play everytime he touches the football. This is just the latest proof of that statement.