Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Women's Basketball Receives Early Recognition

Adam Prescott

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for October 1, 2020.

OSU Women’s Basketball No. 21 in ESPN’s Top-25 Poll

After finishing 21-12 last season, the Buckeyes find themselves ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early rankings.

Ohio State mostly ended last year on a high note, if it wasn’t for CoVID-19 striking the wrong chord. The team won four of its last five games, including three victories in the Big Ten Tournament by an average of 16 points before falling to Maryland in the title game.

Five Big Ten teams were included in the poll; Maryland (12), Northwestern (16) and Indiana (17) were ranked higher than the Buckeyes while Michigan received the No. 25 slot. 

Ohio State will be led once again by 6-foot-4 Hungarian Dorka Juhasz, a first team All-Big Ten forward, while sophomore Jacy Sheldon nearly averaged double figures last year.

Jacy-Sheldon-Michigan-State-WBB
Jacy Sheldon

Rashod Bateman Cleared Following Initial Opt-Out

Minnesota's star receiver didn’t spend too much time away from his Golden Gophers team. Bateman opted out of the college football season on Aug. 4 and signed with an agent, according to Adam Rittenberg. However, the NCAA approved his eligibility to return and play this season, Minnesota announced yesterday.

Bateman is one of the top receivers in the nation and likely NFL first-round pick whenever he comes out. Ohio State does not play Minnesota in the regular season but could see a showdown in the Big Ten Championship game.

Micah Parsons Not Coming Back

The standout Penn State linebacker, another surefire first-round pick in the 2021 Draft, will not be returning to school this season after opting out. Nittany Lions' head coach Jeff Franklin confirmed yesterday.

Parsons opted out in early August and will continue training. After recording 109 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles last season, Parsons is regarded as one of the best players (regardless of position) in this upcoming class.

