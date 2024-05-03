Ohio State Buckeyes Lock In Dates for Bo Jackson Visit - Report
The Ohio State Buckeyes are used to having star-studded names in Columbus, but it doesn't get much bigger than Bo Jackson.
That's who the Buckeyes will be hosting for an official visit later this month, but this running back is about 40 years younger than the two-sport legend.
Per reports from Rivals' Adam Gorney, Ohio State is in the final three for Bo Jackson, a 2025 four-star running back from Cleveland that will also be deciding between Georgia and Alabama. The Buckeyes will be hosting Jackson starting on Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2.
He'll visit Georgia and newly-extended head coach Kirby Smart on May 17-19 before heading to Tuscaloosa to meet with first-year coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide on June 7-9.
Jackson had also received offers from Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, Florida, Penn State and many more, but it's hard to argue with how elite his final three is.
The Buckeyes have yet to land a commitment from a running back in the 2024 class, but Jackson could be the first. He would join an Ohio State recruiting class that already features three five-stars, per 247Sports' rankings, as cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord and quarterback Tavien St. Clair currently stand as the headliners.
Due to his "legendary" name and elite-level skill, Jackson could become a fan and national favorite should he choose to play under the bright lights at Ohio State.