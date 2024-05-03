Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Lock In Dates for Bo Jackson Visit - Report

The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of three schools still in the mix for 2025 running back Bo Jackson.

Zach Dimmitt

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates after
Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates after / Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes are used to having star-studded names in Columbus, but it doesn't get much bigger than Bo Jackson.

That's who the Buckeyes will be hosting for an official visit later this month, but this running back is about 40 years younger than the two-sport legend.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Per reports from Rivals' Adam Gorney, Ohio State is in the final three for Bo Jackson, a 2025 four-star running back from Cleveland that will also be deciding between Georgia and Alabama. The Buckeyes will be hosting Jackson starting on Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2.

He'll visit Georgia and newly-extended head coach Kirby Smart on May 17-19 before heading to Tuscaloosa to meet with first-year coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide on June 7-9.

Jackson had also received offers from Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, Florida, Penn State and many more, but it's hard to argue with how elite his final three is.

The Buckeyes have yet to land a commitment from a running back in the 2024 class, but Jackson could be the first. He would join an Ohio State recruiting class that already features three five-stars, per 247Sports' rankings, as cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord and quarterback Tavien St. Clair currently stand as the headliners.

Due to his "legendary" name and elite-level skill, Jackson could become a fan and national favorite should he choose to play under the bright lights at Ohio State.

Published |Modified
Zach Dimmitt

ZACH DIMMITT