Report: Ohio State Buckeyes Contact Texas A&M Aggies Transfer
The Ohio State Buckeyes reportedly have their eyes on a coveted SEC safety that's already being contacted by some of the top programs in the country.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Buckeyes have contacted Texas A&M safety transfer Jacoby Mathews, who entered the portal earlier this offseason. A former four-star recruit in the 2022 class, the Ponchatoula, Louisiana native is now searching for a new home after the Aggies parted ways with Jimbo Fisher, the head coach who recruited him.
Should he end up choosing Ohio State, Mathews would be the seventh transfer addition for coach Ryan Day and staff. The Buckeyes have already landed some elite talent like Alabama safety Caleb Downs and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins along with Alabama QB Julian Sayin, Alabama offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin, Kansas State QB Will Howard and Ohio tight end Will Kacmarek.
Of course, Mathews still has many options to consider, as the Buckeyes will be competing with elite programs like Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Florida State and Washington among others in the recruiting race for the former Aggie.
The Buckeyes have already addressed the safety position with the marquee addition of Downs, but Mathews brings something to the table as well. In two seasons at Texas A&M, he posted 67 total tackles, half a sack, seven passes defended and one interception.