Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Yet Another Highly-Touted Commit

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE London Merritt has Decommitted from Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 250 EDGE from Atlanta, GA had been Committed to the Buckeyes since March



Holds a total of 46 Offershttps://t.co/8UqoC8bF8a pic.twitter.com/D6aq4mWEnY