Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Yet Another Highly-Touted Commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes' 2025 recruiting class took another hit on Tuesday, as 2025 four-star EDGE London Merritt announced his decommitment from Ohio State via social media.
Merritt expressed his gratitude towards the Ohio State Buckeyes' coaching staff in his decommitment post on X.
"After much careful consideration, I have decided to respectfully decommit from The Ohio State University. This was not an easy decision, as I have immense respect for Coach Johnson, Coach Day, and the coaching staff."- London Merritt via X
"I want to express my sincere gratitude for the time, support, and belief you have shown me throughout the recruiting process. The Ohio State University is an outstanding institution, and I will always appreciate the opportunity to have been part of such a prestigious program."
The highly-touted prospect was the No. 13 ranked EDGE in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. Despite holding a total of 46 offers, multiple recruiting analysts predict Merritt to land with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Merritt becomes the second EDGE commit in the 2025 class to decommit this month, as four star Zahir Mathis announced his decommitment from the Buckeyes on Nov 18. Along with losing multiple commits, national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong predicted five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord to flip from the Buckeyes to Auburn on Monday.
Ohio State still has the No. 9 ranked EDGE in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Zion Grady. The four-star prospect from Alabama is the lone pass rusher in the Buckeyes' 2025 recruiting class.