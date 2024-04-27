Las Vegas Raiders Select Ohio State Buckeyes LB Tommy Eichenberg at No. 148 Overall in NFL Draft
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has officially seen his NFL dreams realized.
Eichenberg was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with pick No. 148 overall in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit on Saturday.
Eichenberg, a Cleveland native, played four years at Ohio State. During that span, he posted 266 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, five passes defended, three interceptions and one touchdown.
The 2022 season was a breakout year for Eichenberg. He tallied a career-best 120 tackles and 2.5 sacks and one interception return for a touchdown as the Buckeyes made it to the College Football Playoff
He's now the fourth Buckeye selected in this year's draft. Ohio State made noise early in the first round when Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals. After Harrison Jr., there was a bit of a wait before another Buckeye was selected, as Mike Hall Jr. eventually went off the board to his hometown Cleveland Browns at No. 54 overall. Tight end Cade Stover was then selected by the Houston Texans at No. 123 overall in the fourth round on Saturday.
Eichenberg will now bring four years of collegiate experience to Las Vegas.