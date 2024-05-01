LOOK: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Cover Athlete for New NFL Video Game
Add "video game cover athlete" to C.J. Stroud's impressive resume.
The former Ohio State Buckeyes signal-caller announced on social media that he would be the featured athlete for a new mobile game, "NFL 2K Playmakers." Stroud's image will be the first thing players see when the open the game, as well as on the front of the app itself.
To say that Stroud tore up the NFL as a rookie last season would be quite an understatement.
The ex-Buckeyes star threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns over 15 games. Stroud earned spots in the NFL's top 15 for both of those categories (tied for 13th with touchdowns and eighth in passing yards).
During the first playoff game of his career, Stroud completed 16 of his 21 pass attempts for 449 yards and three touchdowns without a single interception. Stroud was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year following the end of the season.
Stroud has proven to be one of the most productive products from the 2023 NFL Draft, in which he went second overall behind Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young. It is safe to say the front office of the 2-15 Carolina Panthers (who chose Young over Stroud with the No. 1 pick) now regrets their decision.
The 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist will have to put on quite a show in order to follow up (or even match) his impressive opening campaign.
"NFL 2K Playmakers" is free to download from the Apple and Google Play app stores, as well as on Android devices.