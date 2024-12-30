How Quarterback Will Howard Can Lead Ohio State To A Victory Over Oregon
In Week 7 of the 2024 College Football Season, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Oregon Ducks, 32-31. The hard-fought battle on the road had a ripple effect on the rest of the season, as the Buckeyes would lose to the Michigan Wolverines at home and miss the Big Ten Conference Championship.
Now, Ohio State has a chance for revenge on Wednesday, as head coach Ryan Day and his squad are set to take on the Ducks in the second round of the 2024 College Football Playoffs. With the season on the line, the million-dollar question that Ohio State fans are asking is this:
Can Will Howard lead the Buckeyes to a victory over Oregon?
The veteran quarterback has shown multiple times this year that he is fully capable of leading Ohio State to a National Championship. In the Buckeyes' first game against Dan Lanning and Oregon, Howard completed 80 percent of his passes while throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns. And when tasked to take down the Tennessee Volunteers in round one, Howard shined, throwing for 311 yards and two touchdowns.
But fans have seen the duel-threat quarterback struggle at times this year. Against Michigan, Howard completed a measly 57 percent of his passes and threw two interceptions. While Howard has displayed both ends of the spectrum this season, he will be one of the most important factors in Wednesday's contest.
So, how can the former Kansas State quarterback lead the Buckeyes to victory over the No. 1 team in the nation?
Despite all the pressure that comes with this game, the answer is simple: Howard needs to do his job on offense. It may sound like a cliche, but it's true. Ohio State has three NFL-caliber wide receivers in Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith, and Carnell Tate. Along with plenty of firepower on the perimeter, the Buckeyes possess a powerful one-two punch in the run game with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.
One of the key reason why Ohio State's offense scored 42 points against the Volunteers was because of Howard's efficiency through the air. He became a threat in the air by quickly getting the ball out to his playmakers and letting them do the rest. That opened the door for Henderson to rush for 80 yards on 10 carries against one of the best run defenses in the country.
Knowing this, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly must design his game plan around Howard. The one touchdown that the Buckeyes scored against the Wolverines came off a fast tempo offense that emphasized the quick game. With that in mind, Kelly needs to put Howard in a comfortable spot early on to boost the veteran's confidence.
If Howard begins to find success through the air, this will allow for Kelly to turn to his run game. This was one of the ways Oregon's offensive coordinator Will Stein succeeded in Week 7, as quarterback Dillon Gabriel's performance in the passing game created more opportunities for running back Jordan James.