These Two Freshmen May Be The Best Receivers In College Football
Step aside old heads, the new age of College Football has arrived.
Both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide have seen a fair share of highly-touted wide receivers come through each program, but true freshmen Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams have been on historical runs this season.
They just might be the top two receivers anywhere in the country.
While it used to take time for young receivers to see the field in college, both Smith and Williams have hit the ground running and currently lead their respective programs in receiving yards through five weeks. The duo has combined for 826 yards and ten touchdowns, which is impressive when considering both Ohio State and Alabama are top 3 programs in the nation.
Smith put together a highlight reel of plays in the Buckeyes' Week 5 matchup against Michigan State. The former five-star wideout made multiple one-handed catches within a span of three plays, one resulted in a touchdown.
Despite sharing the field with two NFL-caliber pass catchers in Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate, Smith has racked up 364 receiving yards and five touchdowns. The program record for most receiving yards by a true freshman stands at 648, set by Hall of Fame wideout Cris Carter. Smith is well on his way to shattering this record for the Buckeyes.
Williams, on the other hand, remains the focal point of the Crimson Tide's passing game. The Alabama native has 462 receiving yards and five touchdowns during Alabama's 4-0 run while being 17 years old.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer was able to upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home, thanks to William's six catches for 177 yards through the air. Quarterback Jalen Milroe was able to find Williams late in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 75-yard game winning touchdown.
Both Smith and Williams still have a ways to go to claim the top spot for receiving yards this season, as Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris currently leads the FCS with 804. But the future appears extremely bright for the young talents.