Three Defensive Takeaways From Ohio State Buckeyes' Victory Over Iowa
The Ohio State Buckeyes completely dominated in Week 6 against the Iowa Hawkeyes, thanks to another phenomenal defensive performance.
Here are three defensive takeaways from the Buckeyes recent victory.
Defense Shuts Down Kaleb Johnson
Coming into the Week 6 contest against the Hawkeyes, Ohio State's defense main priority was shutting down star running back Kaleb Johnson.
The Buckeyes' defense succeeded in the team's efforts, holding the veteran back to 85 rushing yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. Johnson ranked second amongst FBS running backs in rushing yards with 685 heading into this week. This was Johnson's worst game in 2024, as the highly-touted rusher reached 100+ yards on the ground in every game this year.
With star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams back in the mix, the Buckeyes have proven to be one of the best teams in college football against the run.
Jack Sawyer's Lights-Out Performance Against Hawkeyes
Ohio State has not been able to find much defensive production from the front seven, but that changed with defensive end Jack Sawyer's performance against Iowa.
The Hawkeyes' offensive line has been stout all season against the pass rush this season, but Sawyer managed to tally two sacks, one being a strip sack.
The Buckeyes have failed to generate sacks this season. Before Saturday's contest, Ohio State had 13 sacks through four games. The tides are beginning to change thanks to Sawyer, and his day against a solid Iowa line will help boost his draft stock.
Secondary Locks Down Iowa Passing Game
While defensive coordinator Jim Knowles focused on stopping the run, the Buckeyes' secondary unit was able to completely shut down Iowa's efforts through the air.
Quarterback Cade McNamara finished with 98 passing yards on 20 attempts. The Hawkeyes veteran passer also threw one interception, thanks to cornerback Davison Igbinosun.
Ohio State's secondary has found tons of success this season. While the unit may not force many interceptions this season, the Buckeyes have been able to shut down any type of aerial attack in 2024.