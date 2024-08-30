Three Storylines To Watch For Ohio State Buckeyes Against Akron
The Ohio State Buckeyes begin their quest for a national championship on Saturday in a Week 1 matchup against the Akron Zips.
Here are three storylines to look for in the Buckeyes' season opener:
How Do The Newcomers Look?
The college football world finally gets to see Ohio State's newly-acquired transfers against Akron.
Quarterback Will Howard will make his first official start in the scarlet and gray. The former Kansas State Wildcat threw for over 2,600 yards last year, while totaling 351 rushing yards. Howard is a perfect scheme fit for the Buckeyes' new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who has found success with dual-threat quarterbacks in the past.
Along with Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins and safety Caleb Downs will make their debuts for Ohio State against the Zips. Judkins is coming off back-to-back seasons with 1,000 rushing yards, and Downs was named the SEC Freshman of The Year in 2023. Both transfers will play a critical role in the Buckeyes' success this season.
While he may not be a transfer, freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will certainly be a name to watch in his collegiate debut. The former five-star recruit has generated tons of hype since arriving in Columbus. Smith has a chance to break Ohio State legend Cris Carter's record of most receiving yards by a freshman, and game one against Akron will be pivotal for the wideout.
What Does Chip Kelly Offense Look Like?
Outside of all the transfers, Kelly was a major upgrade for the program.
Kelly spent the past six seasons with UCLA, where he turned the program around and led the Bruins to consecutive bowl games in his final two seasons. His offensive knowledge helped elevate UCLA, as all his former teams excelled at running the ball. The combination of Howard, Judkins, and running back TreVeyon Henderson will be a nightmare for any opponent.
Despite a loaded backfield, Kelly will also have one of the best wide receiving cores at his disposal this year. Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate both return this season, while Smith looks to be the next man up. Expect Kelly to approach this season with a balanced attack.
Which Backups Could Fans See?
Ohio State is heavily favored going into Saturday's contest. While upsets are always possible in college football, it's likely that the Buckeyes will turn to the team's bench in the later part of the game.
Running back James Peoples is one ballcarrier to look out for against Akron. The freshman from San Antonio, Tx. was a former four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, and looks to be the third running back for the Buckeyes this season. Kelly is known for using multiple running backs throughout the year, so look out for Peoples.
Another transfer to watch that may not be a starter but will be part of the rotation is safety Keenan Nelson Jr. The South Carolina transfer started in three games last season for the Gamecocks, and will provide depth to the defensive back room this season.