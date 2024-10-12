Oregon Could Lose Star vs. Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Oregon Ducks tonight in a highly anticipated game. Both teams are national championship contenders at this point, with Ohio State being ranked No. 2 in the nation and Oregon being ranked No. 3.
Needless to say, tonight's game is going to be very hotly contested and offers each team a chance to come through with a huge statement win.
That being said, the Ducks may be forced to play without one of their main defensive stars.
According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel on College Game Day, there is a question about the status of Oregon star defensive end Jordan Burch. He could be forced to miss the game.
"He suffered a lower-body injury in practice on Thursday, and it's uncertain if he's going to play tonight. He's obviously the Ducks leader in sacks and TFLs. Would be a huge blow if he can't go against that Ohio State offense."
Burch, a 6-foot-6 senior defensive end, has put together a very strong season so far. He has racked up 19 tackles, five sacks, and three defended passes.
For the Buckeyes, this would be a massive break. Burch has been a huge threat to Will Howard and the Ohio State offense. If they don't have to face him, that would help their chances of winning greatly.
At this point in time, there is no report about whether he's likely to play or sit. That decision will come closer to kickoff.
Ryan Day and Dan Lanning are both phenomenal coaches. In addition to what's happening on the field, it will be interesting to see how these two men coach and adjust throughout the game. Every single snap will matter in this kind of a matchup.
All of that being said, make sure to tune in to watch the Buckeyes take on Ducks. The two teams will kick things off tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBC.