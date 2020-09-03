NCAA Division I football coaches were permitted to begin contacting 2022 recruits as of Tuesday, Sept. 1, always a big day for rising juniors. Prior to this date, correspondence must be conducted through the prospect’s high school coach.

But now, albeit still not allowed to call directly, coaching staffs are able to text, email or otherwise message recruits. Ohio State’s class of 2022 has started taking nice form behind a handful of top in-state targets, as the Buckeyes continually emphasize the theme of (and excelling at) “winning your backyard.”

A quartet of top high school players from Ohio have already verbally committed; linebacker Gabe Powers (Marysville), linebacker C.J. Hicks (Dayton), offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (West Chester) and cornerback Jyaire Brown (West Chester).

One of the state’s top prospects, right up there with those above, is sizeable offensive tackle Aamil Wagner (Dayton/Wayne). The 6-foot-6, 250-pound lineman currently has roughly 15 offers, including six from Big Ten schools and other notables such as Oregon, Tennessee, Stanford and Kentucky.

A school not on the list, at least right now, is Ohio State. But one would imagine the Buckeyes get into the mix soon for Wagner, a very athletic specimen that has also played defensive end. He grew up in a small town that didn’t even have football at the high school, so his family eventually moved to Huber Heights City Schools.

Wagner’s older brother (Ahmad) just recently graduated from Kentucky after a five-year college path that saw him play three years of basketball at Iowa, followed by two years at wide receiver/tight end for UK. The Wildcats became one of the first to offer the younger Wagner back in April.

Another school that could make things interesting regarding Wagner is Arizona State. Head Coach Herm Edwards hired former NFL center, and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Kevin Mawae as a “staff analyst” back in 2018 and Tempe is certainly not a bad city to pitch in recruiting.

Ohio State’s 2022 group currently stands with six total commits after the recent decisions by two out-of-state targets; athlete Dasan McCullough (Overland Park, Kan.) and tight end Bennett Christian (Acworth, Ga.) From just an offensive line standpoint, the Buckeyes welcomed six in the 2020 class and have two more secured at the position in this 2021 cycle… guards Donovan Jackson and Ben Christman.

