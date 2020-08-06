Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here is your headline for August 6, 2020.

Ohio State Football Coaches Plentiful in Recruiter Rankings

Ryan Day is obviously the first coaching name linked to the Buckeyes program, but he is just one individual atop a deep and talented staff. It takes a group effort to keep Ohio State near the top of recruiting rankings.

That is clearly evident in the 247Sports recruiter rankings for multiple classes, as OSU coaches are plentiful across the list of best courters. Four Ohio State assistants are currently situated in the top 15 for the 2021 class based on secured commitments:

3. Kerry Coombs (defensive coordinator)

4. Tony Alford (running backs)

10. Brian Hartline (wide receivers)

14. Larry Johnson (defensive line)

As you transition to the 2022 class, linebackers coach Al Washington now tops the national list following the verbal commitment of No. 1 Ohio target Gabe Powers. He has also teamed with Kevin Wilson to grab athlete C.J. Hicks, who projects as an outside linebacker in college, out of Dayton.

Coombs (11), widely considered one of the country’s top overall recruiters, joins back in with the 2022 group factoring his commitment of cornerback Jyaire Brown (West Chester, Ohio). All four of the Buckeyes’ 2022 commits are ranked within the top five in Ohio.

