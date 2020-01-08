Buckeyes Gain 2021 Commitment from Texas Tackle

Ohio State avoided disaster when its early entries into the NFL Draft following the Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson did not include center Josh Myers, All-American guard Wyatt Davis or tackle Thayer Munford.

Ryan Day knows it's just a matter of time -- most likely, this time next year -- before he loses the two mainstays in the center of his offensive line,. Munford is a senior entering this season.

That makes recruiting offensive line prospects paramount for the Class of 2021, and Day grabbed a commitment from four-star tackle prospect Donovan Jackson of Episcopal (Texas) High School on Wednesday.

Jackson is the ninth commitment Day has secured for a Class that can begin signing in December and the second offensive line prospect.

The other is Ben Christman of Revere High School in Richfield, near Cleveland.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Jackson could move to guard in college if OSU is succcessful targeting some of its other tackle prospects.

The Buckeyes more immediate target is running back Jaymyr Gibbs, a four-star prospect from Dalton, Georgia, who will visit campus next weekend.

Gibbs has committed to Georgia Tech, but he is also scheduled to visit LSU and Florida after his Columbus visit and before Feb. 5 national signing day.

Ohio State picked up a commitment on Tuesday from a key Class of 2021 target in state with the Twitter announcement of Cincinnati LaSalle safety Jalen Johnson that he would play for the Buckeyes.

Johnson and the Lancers won the Ohio Division II state championship this past fall with a 34-17 win over Massillon Washington.

