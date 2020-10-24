Future Buckeye Recap: Strong Defense and Mother Nature on Full Display

Stout defense helped guide multiple Ohio State football commits and their high school teams to victories Friday night, while a handful of other future Buckeyes are waiting until Saturday to play. Here are some notable details and performances from this weekend so far!

Class of 2021:

Future safety Jantzen Dunn and South Warren had already clinched the district’s top seed for the postseason, but still delivered a 49-8 rout over Christian County.

Wide receiver Jayden Ballard (Massillon Washington) hauled in a 42-yard touchdown catch in the first half as his team piled up 314 offensive yards before intermission against North Canton Hoover. The game saw an hour-long weather delay in the second half before ultimately settling with a 48-23 final score. Massillon is one step closer to reaching its third-consecutive Division II state title contest.

Linebacker/safety Jaylen Johnson and Cincinnati La Salle, which beat Massillon (34-17) last year in that D2 state championship, easily advanced with a 49-0 shutout vs. Riverside Stebbins. The Lancer defense limited Stebbins to just 49 total yards and four first downs. Running back Gi’Bran Payne, a rising prospect, scored his first touchdown since week two after nursing a high-ankle sprain while former Buckeye commit Devonta Smith (now to Alabama) snagged a key score:

Future tight end Sam Hart’s Cherokee Trail squad out west in Colorado got into the win column after recently starting 0-2 for the first time since 2009. In fact, the team’s only touchdown before this week came defensively on a 40-yard fumble return by… Hart himself. Cherokee Trail found the scoreboard more often Friday night with a 35-21 triumph over Smoky Hill.

Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas) and Episcopal earned their second victory of the season with a 26-7 decision against St. John’s in a game played at the University of Houston stadium. The Knights led 19-7 in the final minute before a late TD widened the final margin.

Athlete Denzel Burke’s Saguaro HS team (Scottsdale, Ariz.) played a nationally-televised game on ESPN2, dropping a 13-7 game with Hamilton while missing some key players. Burke was one of those, unfortunately, as he will miss the remainder of his senior year after shoulder surgery this past week.

Offensive lineman Ben Christman (Richfield, Ohio/Revere) unfortunately saw his senior season come to an end. The Minutemen dropped a 28-21 playoff contest to Tiffin Columbian.

Class of 2022:

Future linebacker C.J. Hicks and Dayton Archbishop Alter delivered perhaps the most notable result by knocking off the defending Division III state champions, Trotwood-Madison, with a lopsided 42-0 final. Madison took the opening kickoff right down the field, but Hicks broke up a fourth-down pass that completely changed momentum. Branden McDonald, who scored six touchdowns on the night, broke a 94-yard TD moments later and the rout was on.

Fellow linebacker and good friend Dasan McCullough helped lead Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.) to a 19-7 victory over Southwest. His Mustangs clung to a 6-0 lead entering the fourth quarter before putting the game away. BVN also enjoyed an impressive showing by alum Graham Mertz Friday night, as the redshirt freshman QB led Wisconsin over Illinois in the season opener.

Postponements and Saturday Games:

A pair of games in Ohio were delayed until Saturday because of weather; Michael Hall and Streetsboro are now playing this afternoon while Lakota West (featuring Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola) are playing an early-morning affair looking to remain undefeated.

Additionally, Reid Carrico (Ironton) will be in action Saturday night as will St. Joseph’s Prep boasting Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!