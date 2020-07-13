Ohio State football made the finalist cut for another top prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle Monday afternoon, as tight end Dametrious Crownover included the Buckeyes on his newest post.

Crownover, a massive tight standing 6-6 and weighing 235 pounds, currently plays at Grandview High School in Grandview, Texas. He is a ranked as a top 300 player nationally and among the top 20 at his position.

In addition to OSU, Crownover also included Texas A & M, Baylor, Nebraska and Texas on his trimmed list of favorites. Ohio State offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson has assumed the recruiting lead on Crownover, who has over 25 college offers on the table.

Ohio State currently has one tight end already committed as part of the 2021 class in Sam Hart from Aurora, Colo. They recently welcomed in-state signee Joe Royer (Cincinnati/Elder) as part of the 2020 freshman class.

In addition to Crownover, the Buckeyes have also been targeting Jordan Dingle (Bowling Green, Ky.) and Bryson Nesbit (Charlotte, N.C.) among others at the position for 2021. OSU has 18 commits so far in the collective group and has been maintaining the nation’s top class despite a dry month of June.

Ohio State went 13-1 last season, securing all victories by double digits, before a wild loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. OSU is also the favorite to repeat as Big Ten champions.

