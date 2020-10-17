SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeye Breakfast: Michigan Lands Branden Jennings, Derrick Davis Jr. Changes Commitment Date

Adam Prescott

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for Oct. 17, 2020.

Michigan Lands Nice Linebacker

Class of 2021 prospect Branden Jennings (Jacksonville, Fla./Sandalwood) decided on the Wolverines Friday afternoon. Regarded by many as a top-10 player at his position, Jennings originally committed to Florida State back in early February before reopening his recruitment this past Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder is now Michigan’s second-highest rated member of the class behind heralded quarterback J.J. McCarthy. UM also has another top-10 linebacker secured in the group by way of Junior Colson, and now boasts the No. 7 ranked group nationally for this upcoming cycle.

Davis Moves Up Commitment Date

The top safety in the 2021 recruiting class, Derrick Davis Jr., has bumped his decision timeline up exactly one week. Ranked No. 80 overall on the Preseason SI99 List, he announced earlier this week that he would be committing on Nov. 14.

Davis (Monroeville, Pa./Gateway HS) is very likely choosing between nearby Penn State and Ohio State although LSU, Georgia and Pittsburgh were also mentioned in his top five. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs roughly 195 pounds.

Ohio State is currently looking to hold off Alabama atop the national team rankings and solidify its first-ever No. 1-ranked class.

Derrick Davis Jr.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Games Ohio State Fans Should Watch this Weekend

It's the last weekend before Ohio State football takes the field. Here are three games that likely have the Buckeyes' attention as teams fight for potential playoff positioning.

Brendan Gulick

Kyle Young Making Sacrifices, Enters Final Season Determined as Ever

Senior forward has played more games in a Buckeye uniform than anyone else on the current roster.

Isabelle Fisher

Friday Night Fix: Round 2 of OHSAA Playoffs, Out-of-Staters Continue Regular Season

Read up on where future Ohio State Buckeyes are playing this weekend!

Jake Hromada

Matt Barnes Values Building Relationships as He's Built His Career

The Ohio State Special Teams Coordinator and safeties coach talks about how important it is to develop relationships with players to be an effective coach. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Punter Drue Chrisman, Notable Bottle Flipper, Speaks on Name, Image and Likeness Aspects

Preseason All-American has also become widely recognized across the internet, and social media, for his bottle-flipping talents.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day Discusses Coopers Block O Jersey, CoVID Contingencies and More on Weekly Show

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shared his thoughts on today's weekly radio show about Jonathon Cooper's Block O jersey, CoVID plans, then noon kickoff vs. Michigan and more.

Brendan Gulick

ON THIS DAY: Boom Herron Returns, Unranked Ohio State Beats No. 16 Illinois

Daniel "Boom" Herron comes back from NCAA suspension in October of 2011, as a struggling Buckeye team behind interim coach Luke Fickell goes into Champaign and wins 17-7.

Tyler Stephen

Corey Dennis on New Challenges of Recruiting Quarterbacks

QB coach weighs in on new circumstances surrounding the process and how the Buckeyes have tried to adapt.

Adam Prescott

Buckeyes to Sport "Equality" Helmet Decal Throughout 2020 Campaign

Effort is part of ongoing initiative to advocate for social justice and voting.

Staff Writer

Senior Kicker Blake Haubeil Ready for Any Moment in Upcoming 2020 Season

All-Big Ten performer remains focused on daily routine and improvement, knowing his right foot could determine a critical outcome.

Adam Prescott