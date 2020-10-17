Buckeye Breakfast: Michigan Lands Branden Jennings, Derrick Davis Jr. Changes Commitment Date

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for Oct. 17, 2020.

Michigan Lands Nice Linebacker

Class of 2021 prospect Branden Jennings (Jacksonville, Fla./Sandalwood) decided on the Wolverines Friday afternoon. Regarded by many as a top-10 player at his position, Jennings originally committed to Florida State back in early February before reopening his recruitment this past Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder is now Michigan’s second-highest rated member of the class behind heralded quarterback J.J. McCarthy. UM also has another top-10 linebacker secured in the group by way of Junior Colson, and now boasts the No. 7 ranked group nationally for this upcoming cycle.

Davis Moves Up Commitment Date

The top safety in the 2021 recruiting class, Derrick Davis Jr., has bumped his decision timeline up exactly one week. Ranked No. 80 overall on the Preseason SI99 List, he announced earlier this week that he would be committing on Nov. 14.

Davis (Monroeville, Pa./Gateway HS) is very likely choosing between nearby Penn State and Ohio State although LSU, Georgia and Pittsburgh were also mentioned in his top five. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs roughly 195 pounds.

Ohio State is currently looking to hold off Alabama atop the national team rankings and solidify its first-ever No. 1-ranked class.

