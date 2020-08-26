SI.com
LSU Coaches Ed Orgeron, Will Wade in Different Recruiting News

Adam Prescott

A pair of LSU head coaches were in the news for different reasons Wednesday morning, albeit both centered around the world of recruiting, as football taskmaster Ed Orgeron and men’s basketball coach Will Wade captured some headlines.

Orgeron, speaking to the media for the first time this week, voiced displeasure about the current dynamic of prospects still visiting campus despite the NCAA extending its recruiting dead period. Coaches are still unable to visit high schools, the homes of players or host anyone on campus for sanctioned visits.

However, nothing in the rules states that players are not allowed to visit campus (with friends, family members, etc.) on their own dime. They are just not allowed to enter football facilities or have any contact with coaches. Orgeron doesn’t like this aspect one bit, especially after two elite LSU targets (Korey Foreman and Maason Smith) both visited Georgia.

"We have not done that,” an irked Orgeron said. “Obviously we want to follow the rules, but I’m not going to comment on other stuff. Let’s see how the NCAA handles it. I think it’s pushing the line a little bit."

Plenty of recruits are venturing to campuses themselves in attempt to gain any type of feel for the environment, with the recent COVID-19 pandemic drastically limiting the chance for high school kids to formulate opinions on where they’d like to commit. Bennett Christian, class of 2022 tight end, recently took it upon himself to visit Ohio State and Tennessee the past two weekends as he narrows in on a decision.

Ed Orgeron and Will Wade

As for Wade and the basketball arena… The ongoing saga continues for LSU’s fourth-year head coach, as ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reported Wednesday morning that the NCAA found Wade “either arranged for or offered impermissible benefits” to at least 11 potential recruits.

This includes “cash payments to student-athletes, their families, individuals associated with the prospects and/or non-scholastic coaches in exchange for enrolling at LSU.”

Wade has been under scrutiny for a decent while now regarding potential violations, finding himself part of a wiretap scandal back in 2019. He denied the allegations and ultimately avoided criminal charges, but was then profiled in a March HBO documentary that featured some of those audio recordings.

While these potential actions certainly break rules, many have also suggested throughout this ordeal that Wade is an easy target for the NCAA because LSU basketball doesn’t move the needle like powerhouses such as Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, etc. Those schools have also dealt with their share of recruiting controversies, but that double-standard or hypocritical scenario is a topic for another day…

