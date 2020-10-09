Friday Night Fix: In-State Commits Begin Playoffs, Others Look to Continue Regular Season
Jake Hromada
The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) playoffs begin tonight, but only a handful of future Buckeyes are actually suiting up to play while others will enjoy a first-round bye.
Class of 2021 offensive lineman Ben Christman and No. 9 seed Revere travel to No. 8 Medina Buckeye. From the 2022 cycle, cornerback Jyaire Brown, offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola and top-seeded Lakota West will play host to No. 16 Cincinnati West Clermont. Linebacker Gabe Powers and No. 7 Marysville welcome No. 10 Dublin Jerome, a team they previously beat 31-12 earlier this fall.
Returning to the 2021 group, athlete (cornerback) Denzel Burke hopes to finally play his first game of the season with Saguaro High School. Burke's game last week was postponed because the opponent, Chapparal, had a player test positive for CoVID-19.
Player (Class)
School
Opponent
Last Week
WR Jaylen Johnson (2021)
Massillon Washington (5-1)
BYE in OHSAA Playoffs
W 35-7 vs. Canton McKinley
ATH Denzel Burke (2021)
Saguaro (Ariz.) (0-0)
at Brophy College Prep (0-1)
Postponed due to COVID
LB Reid Carrico (2021)
Ironton (6-0)
BYE in OHSAA Playoffs
2 TDs in 33-11 W vs. Sycamore
OL Ben Christman (2021)
Revere (3-2)
Buckeye (3-1)
L 20-0 at Maple Hts.
S Jantzen Dunn (2021)
South Warren (Ky.) (3-0)
BYE
W 10-7 vs. Bowling Green
DL Mike Hall (2021)
Streetsboro (6-0)
BYE in OHSAA Playoffs
W 42-0 vs. Norton
OL Donovan Jackson (2021)
Episcopal (Texas) (1-2)
St. John's (0-0)
L at Angleton 21-10
DB Jaylen Johnson (2021)
Cincinnati La Salle (4-2)
BYE in OHSAA Playoffs
W 27-25 vs. Archbishop Moeller
S Andre Turrentine (2021)
Ensworth (Tenn.) (0-4)
at Independence (4-1)
L 14-9 at Father Ryan
CB Jyaire Brown (2022)
Lakota West (5-0)
West Clermont (1-3)
W 21-0 vs. Mason
TE Bennett Christian (2022)
Allatoona (Ga.) (4-0)
at Osborne (1-2)
BYE
ATH CJ Hicks (2022)
Archbishop Alter (4-2)
BYE In OHSAA Playoffs
W 49-21 vs. Charminade Julienne
ATH Dasan McCullough (2022)
Blue Valley North (Kan.) (1-1)
at Blue Valley North West (3-0)
BYE
LB Gabe Powers (2022)
Marysville (5-1)
vs. Dublin Jerome (1-4)
W 28-7 vs. Olentangy
OL Tegra Tshabola (2022)
Lakota West (5-0)
West Clermont (1-3)
W 21-0 vs. Mason
