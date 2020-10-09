The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) playoffs begin tonight, but only a handful of future Buckeyes are actually suiting up to play while others will enjoy a first-round bye.

Class of 2021 offensive lineman Ben Christman and No. 9 seed Revere travel to No. 8 Medina Buckeye. From the 2022 cycle, cornerback Jyaire Brown, offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola and top-seeded Lakota West will play host to No. 16 Cincinnati West Clermont. Linebacker Gabe Powers and No. 7 Marysville welcome No. 10 Dublin Jerome, a team they previously beat 31-12 earlier this fall.

Returning to the 2021 group, athlete (cornerback) Denzel Burke hopes to finally play his first game of the season with Saguaro High School. Burke's game last week was postponed because the opponent, Chapparal, had a player test positive for CoVID-19.

Player (Class) School Opponent Last Week WR Jaylen Johnson (2021) Massillon Washington (5-1) BYE in OHSAA Playoffs W 35-7 vs. Canton McKinley ATH Denzel Burke (2021) Saguaro (Ariz.) (0-0) at Brophy College Prep (0-1) Postponed due to COVID LB Reid Carrico (2021) Ironton (6-0) BYE in OHSAA Playoffs 2 TDs in 33-11 W vs. Sycamore OL Ben Christman (2021) Revere (3-2) Buckeye (3-1) L 20-0 at Maple Hts. S Jantzen Dunn (2021) South Warren (Ky.) (3-0) BYE W 10-7 vs. Bowling Green DL Mike Hall (2021) Streetsboro (6-0) BYE in OHSAA Playoffs W 42-0 vs. Norton OL Donovan Jackson (2021) Episcopal (Texas) (1-2) St. John's (0-0) L at Angleton 21-10 DB Jaylen Johnson (2021) Cincinnati La Salle (4-2) BYE in OHSAA Playoffs W 27-25 vs. Archbishop Moeller S Andre Turrentine (2021) Ensworth (Tenn.) (0-4) at Independence (4-1) L 14-9 at Father Ryan CB Jyaire Brown (2022) Lakota West (5-0) West Clermont (1-3) W 21-0 vs. Mason TE Bennett Christian (2022) Allatoona (Ga.) (4-0) at Osborne (1-2) BYE ATH CJ Hicks (2022) Archbishop Alter (4-2) BYE In OHSAA Playoffs W 49-21 vs. Charminade Julienne ATH Dasan McCullough (2022) Blue Valley North (Kan.) (1-1) at Blue Valley North West (3-0) BYE LB Gabe Powers (2022) Marysville (5-1) vs. Dublin Jerome (1-4) W 28-7 vs. Olentangy OL Tegra Tshabola (2022) Lakota West (5-0) West Clermont (1-3) W 21-0 vs. Mason

