Buckeyes Lose Tight End Prospect Hudson Wolfe to Tennessee

Adam Prescott

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State class of 2021 prospect Hudson Wolfe, one of the top tight ends in the country, announced late Monday morning that he has decided to stay put and play college ball in his home state.

Wolfe, a four-star prospect from Savannah, Tenn., officially committed to become a Volunteer and play for the University of Tennessee this fall. He resides just under five hours from Knoxville at the moment and is rated the nation’s top player at his position by Rivals.

A mammoth 6-6, 240-pound product from Hardin County High School, Wolfe was also considering Georgia, Alabama and Ole Miss in addition to the Buckeyes. He holds a perfect 4.0 grade-point average and was planning to take more official visits this spring, prior to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

Wolfe is the third top prospect that Ohio State has missed out on in recent weeks following the commitments of offensive tackle JC Latham to Alabama and wide receiver Troy Stellato to Clemson.

The Buckeyes still maintain the top 2021 group at the moment, although the recent announcement by Wolfe keeps Tennessee close on their heels. The Vols now have a national-best 24 total commits.

Ohio State does already have one tight end commit for the class in Aurora, Colo. native Sam Hart, ranked top 10 by Rivals as well. Hart chose OSU back in late December.

