Recruiting: Offensive Guard Jager Burton Sets Commitment Date for Sunday

One of the top offensive guards in the entire 2021 football recruiting class, Jager Burton, will be announcing his college decision this coming Sunday at 6 p.m.

Burton (Lexington, Ky./Frederick Douglass) will be choosing from a top-five list that now includes Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Oregon and his hometown Kentucky Wildcats. Texas and Penn State were recently on a top-seven list before apparently losing steam.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Burton is widely regarded as the top overall player in the state and will announce through his Instagram account (jagerburton). He had originally planned to commit on August 24, then announced in June that he would be delaying that decision in hopes of taking more on-campus visits, and now appears ready to move forward.

Burton, like many other recruits, has seen his process shaken up by the ongoing logistical issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He does, however, attend high school just four miles from the University of Kentucky campus.

UK is also the only school among his finalists that doesn’t yet have an interior lineman secured in its 2021 class, while the others all have at least one top-10 prospect committed. The Wildcats do have commitments from Ohio tackles David Wohlabaugh (Stow) and Paul Rodriguez (Mason).

Ohio State already has two offensive guards in the 2021 class by way of Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas) and Ben Christman (Richfield, Ohio), a current tackle that will likely move inside. Jackson was recently named the No. 2 interior lineman by SI All-American and came in 31st on the Preseason SI99.

