Australian punter and recruiting class of 2021 commit Jesse Mirco has officially signed to play for The Ohio State Football program, the team’s official twitter page announced Saturday afternoon.

Mirco is a 23-year old rules player out of ProKick Australia, located in the port city of Fremantle in Perth (Western Australia). He chose the Buckeyes back in early May and is regarded as a top-five prospect at his position.

Many will expect Mirco to slide in and take over the punting duties after a pair of seniors, starter Drue Chrisman and backup Zach Hoover, depart following this season. Chrisman is a 2x All-Big Ten selection and was on the Ray Guy Award Watch List for 2020.

The rest of Ohio State’s 2021 group will have to wait until mid-December to officially sign, but Mirco can ink his National Letter of Intent earlier due to his age. The Aussie plans to enroll early come January.

Mirco is one of 19 total commits in Ohio State’s top-ranked class for the 2021 cycle, and will be looking to carry on a strong tradition of Buckeye punters. He comes from the same ProKick organization as recent standout Cameron Johnston, one of the top legs in program history now entering his third year with the Philadelphia Eagles.

While OSU is still awaiting the next Big Ten decision on when a season might take place, the Buckeyes did win their virtual opener here on BuckeyesNow in a thriller at Illinois. Ohio State used a last-second field goal from Blake Haubeil to emerge 27-24.

