Recruiting: North Dakota Prospect Joe Hurlburt Talks Ohio State Offer

Tyler Stephen

Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes extended an out-of-state offer this summer to Joe Hurlburt, a four-star forward/center, to potentially join shooting guard Bowen Hardman (Cincinnati, Ohio/Princeton) in the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-10 big man from Enderlin, N.D. is rated as the top player in his home state and 148th nationally according to the 247 Sports industry-generated composite rankings.

The Buckeyes have already secured in-state targets for the class of 2021 in Malaki Branham (Akron), Meechie Johnson (Garfield Heights) and Kalen Etzler (Convoy). Now, Holtmann is looking out of the region to help supplement a Midwest-heavy roster.

In addition to Ohio State, Hurlburt has received offers from Big Ten schools Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota along with non-conference counterparts Colorado and Iowa State.

Hurlburt plays his high school ball for Enderlin Area which is located roughly one hour outside of Fargo. The four-star also competes for the “D1 Minnesota AAU Team” which he believes has helped add to the interest level of college coaches.

“It’s been crazy to get the interest and offers I’ve gotten so far,” Hurlburt recently told Adam Jardy from The Columbus Dispatch. “You always hope to play at the highest level as a kid, so getting these offers is crazy. With playing for D1 Minnesota, a lot of college coaches are going to be watching.”

Hurlburt joins fellow big and Dayton product Shawn Phillips Jr. with his offer from the Buckeyes for the 2022 class. Ohio State has also offered a third center, 6-foot-11 Dereck Lively II from Norristown, Pa.

Being recruited mainly by Ohio State assistant Ryan Pedon, the Buckeyes are looking to have the North Dakota native join Hardman in the fall of 2022.

“He (Pedon) said it’s the first time he’s ever recruited a player from North Dakota,” Hurlburt also told The Dispatch.

Hurlburt was reportedly able to take in-person visits to Iowa and Minnesota during the second half of last year, although the COVID-19 pandemic has now halted the entire process. He, like many recruits these days, will try and take the appropriate time before choosing a college.

The Buckeyes hold a 66-34 record since Holtmann's arrival from Butler four years ago, and will soon (hopefully) look to improve on an 11-9 conference mark last season.

Recruiting

