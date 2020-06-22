The only two commitments for the Ohio State men’s basketball class of 2021 at the moment both took the same hardwood floor over the weekend, as combo guard Meechie Johnson and forward Kalen Etzler laced up as part of the Gym Rats Summer Tune-Up in Fort Wayne, Ind. It was a one-day tournament hosted at Sport One Parkview Fieldhouse.

Johnson (Garfield Heights, Ohio/Andrews Osborne Academy) is currently positioned No. 84 nationally, sixth at his position and third in the state of Ohio in the latest 247Sports composite rankings. He was playing his first live action in almost 16 months after a torn ACL near the culmination of his sophomore year.

Etzler (Convoy, Ohio/Crestview) also suited up on the same Indy Heat team as Johnson. Etzler is rated No. 136 nationally on the most recent composite list, coming in as the No. 25 power forward and fifth-best prospect in Ohio.

Johnson, having grown to 6-3, apparently displayed little restrictions in his return by rotating nicely between both guard spots. Etzler, standing 6-8, helped the star-studded team play to a pair of victories by scores of 63-40 and 61-48.

The loaded squad also features multiple top prospects from the state of Indiana with No. 4-ranked shooting guard Blake Wesley (uncommitted), No. 10 small forward Pierce Thomas (Butler), No. 11 shooting guard Luke Goode (Illinois) and No. 33 power forward Caleb Furst (Purdue).

Late last week, the state of Indiana began allowing 5-on-5 basketball again following the pandemic shutdown in March. Fort Wayne is slated to host another event this coming weekend as the Indy Heat, along with many other travel teams, are attempting a return to action.

Ohio State is striving to beef up its 2021 class in addition to Johnson and Etzler. The Buckeyes have recently offered four-stars Gabe Wiznitzer and Dallan Coleman along with prioritizing many other high-level targets.

