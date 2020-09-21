SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeye Breakfast: Mike Hall Suffers Broken Hand, Tyleik Williams Switches All-American Games

Adam Prescott

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for Sept. 21, 2020.

Mike Hall Dealing with Injury

Ohio State class of 2021 commit, defensive tackle Mike Hall from Streetsboro, recently suffered a broken hand in practice… as first reported by Cleveland.com and Stephen Means. The SI All-American candidate, coming in at No. 78 on the Preseason SI99 list, was seen at Streetsboro’s game on Friday roaming the sidelines with a large blue cast.

Hall, who also contributes on offense, when he went to “pancake a defensive back” during a jet-sweep play in practice. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound prospect will miss the rest of his regular season but could return for the playoffs.

He has contributed 24 tackles (nine TFL) for Streetsboro, which now stands with a 3-0 record.

Tyleik Williams Switches All-American Games

Another interior defensive linemen, recent Buckeye commit Tyleik Williams, announced Sunday that he will be decommitting from the Under Armour All-America Game and instead be playing in the All-American Bowl (sponsored by Adidas).

Williams is now the 11th future Buckeye to accept an invitation to the event, scheduled for January 9 in San Antonio. The nationally-televised game will be broadcast live on NBC at 1 p.m.

The previously-mentioned Under Armour All-American Game, that just lost Williams, is slated for a week prior (1/2) in Orlando, Fla.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State is No. 2 in ESPN Power Rankings

The Buckeyes' season will begin in five weeks, but ESPN recognized the impact they'll have on college football this year.

Kyle Kelly

BuckeyesNow Concludes Virtual Ohio State Season

With Ohio State Football returning in a few weeks, we are wrapping up our virtual season by the end of September. Check out the simulated games here.

Eddie Marotta

Sunday Recap: Ezekiel Elliott, Cam Heyward Lead NFL Buckeyes in Week 2

It was a tough day for some former Buckeyes, while others delivered nice performances across the league.

Adam Prescott

Report: Former Buckeye Nick Bosa Tears ACL

Reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year sustained injury Sunday in New York.

Adam Prescott

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 2

Full list of Ohio State players, active and inactive, competing with NFL teams on Sunday

Adam Prescott

Nick Bosa and Parris Campbell Carted Off with Leg Injuries

Both second-year players from Ohio State endure lower-leg hits during the first quarter of their respective games.

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Luther Burden Includes Ohio State in Top 5

Heralded 2022 wide receiver keeps the Buckeyes on his trimmed list.

Adam Prescott

Justin Fields Has Maintained Steady Preparation Despite Uncertain Times

Star quarterback talks remaining sharp over this past month despite all of the unknown. Read more on how he's progressed.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Big Ten Gives Ohio State Easy Path to Title Game

Ohio State's chances to win a fourth consecutive Big Ten title seem very high, while it appears their first opponent was not planned by accident.

Brendan Gulick

Report: Tate Martell Walks Out on Miami Hurricanes

The former Buckeye has struggled to get on the field consistently throughout his collegiate career.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick