Buckeye Breakfast: Mike Hall Suffers Broken Hand, Tyleik Williams Switches All-American Games

Mike Hall Dealing with Injury

Mike Hall Dealing with Injury

Ohio State class of 2021 commit, defensive tackle Mike Hall from Streetsboro, recently suffered a broken hand in practice… as first reported by Cleveland.com and Stephen Means. The SI All-American candidate, coming in at No. 78 on the Preseason SI99 list, was seen at Streetsboro’s game on Friday roaming the sidelines with a large blue cast.

Hall, who also contributes on offense, when he went to “pancake a defensive back” during a jet-sweep play in practice. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound prospect will miss the rest of his regular season but could return for the playoffs.

He has contributed 24 tackles (nine TFL) for Streetsboro, which now stands with a 3-0 record.

Tyleik Williams Switches All-American Games

Another interior defensive linemen, recent Buckeye commit Tyleik Williams, announced Sunday that he will be decommitting from the Under Armour All-America Game and instead be playing in the All-American Bowl (sponsored by Adidas).

Williams is now the 11th future Buckeye to accept an invitation to the event, scheduled for January 9 in San Antonio. The nationally-televised game will be broadcast live on NBC at 1 p.m.

The previously-mentioned Under Armour All-American Game, that just lost Williams, is slated for a week prior (1/2) in Orlando, Fla.

