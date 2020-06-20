BuckeyesNow
Basketball Recruiting: Buckeyes Offer 2021 Big Man Gabe Wiznitzer

Adam Prescott

Ohio State men’s basketball has extended an offer to class of 2021 prospect Gabe Wiznitzer, looking to add more size in a class that already has a pair of commitments.

Wiznitzer is a 6-11, 240-pound forward/center currently playing for Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, V. Originally from Walhalla, S.C., he is rated the No. 123 player in the country per the latest 247Sports composite rankings.

Wiznitzer, who averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds per game this past season, has warranted multiple offers so far. Providence has seemingly prioritized him the most while schools such as Iowa, Cincinnati and a handful of others are starting to really make a push.

Some of the schools in pursuit have asked Wiznitzer about possibly reclassifying to 2020 and, while the big man was considering it, the recent coronavirus pandemic presented obstacles. He is rightfully hesitant due to the inability to visit campuses, although he has virtually toured Providence, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Ole Miss.

Wiznitzer reclassifying would not be an option for OSU, which already has the maximum number of scholarships (13) committed for this upcoming year.

The Buckeyes already have a pair of in-state commits for the 2021 class by way of combo guard Meechie Johnson (Garfield Heights/Andrews Asborne Academy) and 6-8 forward Kalen Etzler of Convoy Crestview. Adding a player such as Wiznitzer would certainly beef up a frontcourt that recently lost Kaleb Wesson to the NBA Draft.

Ohio State went 21-10 last season, finishing fifth in the Big Ten, and will feature a different-looking roster this coming winter following several departures/additions.

by

ActionJacksonnn